ANTIGONISH: The appeal of a town council decision to approve a development agreement is getting a public hearing.

John and Josephine Monkman appealed to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) about a Town of Antigonish decision to enter into development agreement for a rental property on 52 Victoria Street. Antigonish Town Council voted 5-2 in favour of the development agreement during June’s regular meeting of council. Following the vote, a number of residents in attendance voiced their displeasure with council’s decision.

A public hearing is set for Antigonish Town Council Chambers at 10 a.m. on September 24. An evening session and another session the next day is scheduled, if necessary. Those wishing to speak at the hearing must notify the board by August 22 and written comments may be submitted by September 5. The board requires requests for formal standing by August 7.

The owner of the property, Frank McVicar, is looking to add another rental property at 52 Victoria Street, which is already the site of a rental property. He previously applied for a rezoning permit to allow for the development but was turned down. McVicar then appealed to the NSUARB, and preliminary arbitration recommended the owner apply for a development agreement in conjunction with a rezoning.