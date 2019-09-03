L’ARDOISE: Temeka Stevens has completed yet another successful baseball season, as a player and a coach.

This year, Stevens was a member of the Cape Breton Expos 18 and Under team which played out of Sydney Mines. During provincials on the weekend of August 23-25, the squad lost in the semi-final game.

Stevens played 17 games with the Expos and one game with the 21 and Under Nova Scotia women’s team.

In 24 at bats, Stevens managed a team high 18 walks, along with 4 RBI and 11 runs scored. She boasted a .452 on base percentage.

“I had a pretty good on base percentage,” Stevens explained. “I’m a pretty patient batter. I wait for the perfect one.”

But it is on the mound that Stevens dominates. Pitching 19.1 innings in nine games for the Expos, while throwing 301 pitches, she had a respectable ERA of 4.19 and a WHIP of 1.71. Of the 121 batters she faced, she gave up only 28 hits and walked a stingy five batters all season.

Contributed photos — In addition to her prowess on the mound, Temeka Stevens is a patient hitter who led her team in walks this past season.

It should be noted that Stevens faced only one ‘A’ level team all season, and threw the rest of her innings against higher level competition.

In a 12-3 win over the Strait Area Sting, Stevens relieved her team’s starter, then proceeded to pitching 6.5 innings of shut-out ball, throwing 71 pitches to allow her team to come back for the victory.

“That was definitely one of my best games this year, I’d say,” Stevens recalled.

Over the past two seasons, Stevens has surrendered a remarkable eight walks, a measly two triples, and no homeruns.

“She has the most control of any pitcher I have seen since coaching in 1995,” her father Brad Stevens remarked to The Reporter.

In addition to helping out with local T-Ball teams and running daily baseball camps in St. Peter’s, Stevens was also the head coach of the Richmond Royals 11 and Under team that lost in the bronze medal game of their league tournament, despite missing some of their top players.

“They’re a great bunch of kids, I have a lot of fun coaching them,” Stevens noted. “You learn a lot. I love kids and I love giving back and showing them the skills that I was taught.”

As for next season, Stevens plans to return to the Expos as an 18-year-old in her final year of eligibility. If the Expos don’t work out, she will try to get on with another team in Cape Breton.