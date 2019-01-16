In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970s. The following excerpts are taken from the Richmond County Record dated October 6, 1951:

“SUPREME COURT NEWS

The fall session of the Supreme Court, which lasted for three days, opened in the County Court House, Arichat, on Tuesday Sept. 25th with Mr. Justice J.H. MacQuarrie, a former Attorney-General of the Province, presiding.

“The first case on the docket was that of Jean Marie Cormier, of Moncton, N.B., who was involved in two counts. First count was that Cormier stole the sum of $30.00 from the poor box of St. Joseph’s Church, Petit de Grat. The other count was that he stole a diamond ring and pencil set from Abner Joseph of Sydney. The prosecution was conducted by Crown Prosecutor F.A. Thurgood of St. Peter’s. Defence Counsel was Alex Patterson, Barrister, of Sydney.

“Cormier was convicted on both counts and sentenced to 2 years in Dorchester on each count, sentences to run concurrently.

“The next case was that of manslaughter charged against William Alfred Dugas. The charge arose out of a motor vehicle at Grand Anse in which Joseph Peter Fougere of West Arichat was killed. The jury reduced the charge to reckless driving and convicted the accused. He was sentenced to six months in the County jail at Arichat.

“For the first time in Richmond County Court Mr. Earl Urquhart, Barrister of West Bay, defended Dugas and presented a brilliant defence on behalf of the accused. The prosecution was conducted by Mr. F.A. Thurgood Crown Prosecutor.

“Mr. Justice MacQuarrie in his address to the jury outlined the various angles of the law respecting the cases presented to the jury for their decision.

“Messrs. Thurgood, Urquhart, and Petterson, young barristers, upheld the high traditions of their calling in a splendid manner.

“ARICHAT

Our good old neighbor and friend, Capt. Charles LeBlanc, celebrated his 85thbirthday on September 24thand we join with his many friends in extending best wishes for many happy returns. Capt. Charlie as he is familiarly known by his friends, retired from the sea in 1929, after serving for 17 consecutive years in command of an ocean-going tug in the Pacific with headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. During his early life he was in command of sealing vessels out of the ports of Halifax and Vancouver and was at that time one of the best known sealing skippers in the industry.

“We have often heard the grand old skipper relate the many sea yarns of his trips to the sailing grounds in the South Pacific and the thrilling race of the fleet on the homeward journey. In one of these races Capt. LeBlanc sailed through the Straits of Magellan which has been recorded as a most notable feat ever attempted with a sailing vessel.

“Capt. LeBlanc also followed the trail to the Klondike Gold Fields in the rush of ‘98 and can relate many interesting tales of this adventure.

“In all his seafaring career, Capt. LeBlanc never lost a ship nor a man. We asked the skipper if he would care to go over the sea experiences of his early life and his quick reply was ‘that he would like nothing better.’”