In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began The Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost eighty years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970s. The following excerpts are taken from The Richmond County Record of June 3, 1950:

ARICHAT NEWS 1917

* “Councillor D.W. Morrison is the new postmaster at St. Peter’s succeeding the late A.F. MacCuspic.”

* “Charles Malzard has forwarded many tons of fish this season to the Leonard Fisheries, Port Hawkesbury he being their local representative.”

* “Word has been received by Mrs. Murdoch MacPherson, Grand Anse of the wounding in action of her son, Major M.A. MacPherson who received a bullet wound in the thigh on April 28 at Vimy Ridge.”

* “Samuel Vigneau, who has been employed in Halifax the past year or more in the service of the Nova Scotia Tram Co. as motorman (at odd times as conductor) arrived home last week on a visit to his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alexis Vigneau.”

GRAND RIVER NEWS 1917

* “We are informed that Mr. Shaw of Lewis Cove is somewhat disabled at present He was delivering potatoes when he was thrown out of his cart, injuring his side.”

BLACK RIVER NEWS 1917

* “We look forward to the early completion of our Rural Telephone Line. Then, I reckon, we will not consider ourselvess “backwoodsers” as heretofore.”

DIAMOND DUST (1950)

“As play has not got underway as yet in the County League, let’s take a whirl around to the different diamonds and see how the four entries are rounding into shape.

“River Bourgeois shows a great change in their line-up, the greatest shift is that of Fraser Boyd from first to catchers position and Peter Boyd taking over the 1st base duties so with this and other changes being put into practice baseballs are flying thick around Sporting Mountain.

“New catchers seem to be the style in Richmond this season, for at St. Peter’s it is found that newcomer Roswell Pottie is fastly rounding into shape for his receiving duties. Another new addition to the team who seems to be of great value to the club is John Calder who is something of a jack-of-all-trades showing promise in both outfield and infield positions.

“L’Ardoise nine is being put through regular work-outs under the supervision of their newly appointed coach Mike Burkey, who is rapidly rounding his team into shape. One of the names which appears to be missing from their line-up this year is 2ndsacker Bernie Middleton who we hear has given up baseball, for this season at least.

“Eddie Power, appears to be the answer in Petit de Grat’s wishes for although he has not played baseball for a few years seems none the worse for his lay-off. Playing drums may yet prove the best way for a pitcher to keep in shape the year around as Petit de Grat pitching staff is rearing to go.

“It’s the 3-out mark once more until next week, when we hope that there will be schedule games to report, till then we sign off with our fingers crossed for a sunny June 4th.”