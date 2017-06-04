In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years.

Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970s. The following are excerpts from the November 17, 1951 edition of the Richmond County Record:

“PAVED HIGHWAY OPENING: On Friday, November 23, a red-letter day will be chalked up for this section of Richmond Co. when residents from Louisdale to Isle Madame will witness the official opening of the new paved highway which serves Isle Madame and mainland district of Louisdale.

“In attendance at the opening will be the following, Hon. M.D. Rawding, Minister of Highways and Public Works; R.W. McCullough, assistant to Minister of Highways; Earl W. Urquhart, M.L.A.; J.M. MacKay, President Tidewater Construction Co., and D.R. MacKay, vice-president Tidewater Construction Company.

“At 3:00 p.m. the opening on the mainland will take place at Albert Samson’s Corner, Louisdale and at 4:00 p.m. the opening will take place on Isle Madame at or near the Court House, Arichat.

“A special feature will usher in the opening when the New Glasgow Girls Pipe Band will be in attendance.

“The above arrangement will take place providing the weather is favorable, otherwise the opening will take place the next day.

“River Bourgeois Sea Breezes:

Messers. Joe, Bernard and Benedict Sampson, sons of Mr. and Mrs. James H. Sampson, are spending a few days at home taking advantage of the hunting season. Joe was fortunate in bagging a large buck, which when dressed tipped the scales at 201 pounds.

“Another lucky hunter was Mr. Alfred Burke, proprietor of the River Grill, who also succeeded in killing a buck. It is presumed by some that it was a large friendly cat, but we vouch for Alfred, it was really a one-and-a-half-year-old buck.

“Messers. Peter Boyd and Stanley MacPhee students at St. F.X. University, Antigonish, spent the week-end at home.

“Miss Lucille Boyd of Mount St. Bernard, Antigonish also enjoyed being home for the week-end.

“The friends and relatives of Miss Sophie Sampson were sorry to hear of her passing in Montreal recently. Miss Sampson, the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Elias Sampson, was formerly from South River Bourgeois. She is survived by three sisters, Mrs. John Wollgren, Worcester, Mass., the Misses Martha and Lena of Montreal, also three brothers James, Cyril, Thomas of this place.

Interment took place in Montreal.

“THE GULL PONDVILLE NEWS:

News has been received by friends from John O’Hearn who is in the thick of the Korean campaign and reports that he is in excellent health and is hopeful that he will soon get his turn in the rotation plan and return to the United States.

“The N.S. Power Commission is now engaged in building a new line to the residences of Little Barrachois. This will be a great improvement for the people of that community who have not yet enjoyed the luxury of electricity which is considered a present day necessity to all farm homes.”