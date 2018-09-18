In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970’s. The following is an excerpt from the Richmond County Record dated September 8, 1951:

“Petit de Grat and St. Peter’s win semi-finals by ousting River Bourgeois and L’Ardoise

“On Sporting Mountain diamond it was a great one to win and a tough one to lose, as Petit de Grat squeezed out River Bourgeois 3-2 in a very closely played contest. Thus the River boys have lost their series in three straight games, and for the first time in the league’s four season history, they will not take part in the final play-offs.

“Starting pitcher for Petit de Grat was Herman Samson who pitched steadily until coming out in the sixth with the score deadlocked at 2-2 to be relieved by Louis Samson who went on to hold the River scoreless while his team gained the winning run and in the final inning with two on, and only one out, struck out the next two batters to retire the side and sew up his victory.

“Lawrence Pottie went the route for the River and kept the usual dangerous bats of the Red Caps under control but the breaks were just not his way and once again it was a very close loss, with pitching deserving of victory.

“Leading the hit parade were two Petit de Grat doubles off the bats of regular slugger Peter Boudreau and George Jollymore who has recently returned to the Red Caps lineup after spending some time in Ontario.

“St. Peter’s Royals also made it three consecutive victories over L’Ardoise Ramblers, but in their case they followed a Rambler win in St. Peter’s. All Royal victories were gained on [the] Ramblers’ diamond as the St. Peter’s field was too wet for play.

“Ambri White again went the route to down the Ramblers 11-7 and pitched the same type of ball he has shown throughout the series, although injured early in the contest, he still bore down to retire the side whenever the chips were down.

“Lorenzo Sampson started for Ramblers and was leading 5-2 in the fifth when the Royals began to hit, and he was then relieved by Howard Sampson who finished the contest pitching steadier than the final score indicates but was a victim of numerous important overthrows by his mates. A strong factor towards victory for St. Peter’s was the thirteen stolen bases, which they gained during the game.

“Leading batters for the day were Cyril Martell for Ramblers, Bunter MacEwen and Jerry Kennedy for Royals.

“The first game of the leagues three out of five finals between Petit de Grat and St. Peter’s will be played at Petit de Grat Sept. 10.

“On the Labour day holiday, the St. Peter’s Royals, strengthened by Lorenzo Sampson, Cyril Martell and Howard Sampson of the Ramblers, motored to New Waterford where they met a New Waterford nine, mixed of the senior Giants and junior St. Ann’s, and were successful in gaining a 11-1 victory.

“Highlights of game were: the pitching of the three pitchers used Howard Sampson, Wilbur Dickson, and Lorenzo Sampson, the latter struck out ten men in the four innings he pitched. Also an out-of-the-park homer by Bill Pearo, coming in the first with t[w]o on; and a long double by rookie Jim Cruikshanks cleaning the previously loaded bases in the eighth.

“It was a great treat for these boys to be able to play in such a great ball park, and was such a contrast to our local diamonds.”