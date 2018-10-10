In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970’s. The following excerpts are taken from the Richmond County Record dated September 8, 1951:

“The monthly meeting of the Credit Union Chapter was held in Louisdale on the 16th. Three credit unions attended the meeting. The reports were as follows:

Savings

West Arichat $8,614.32

D’Escousse $12,596.21

Louisdale $22,059.20

Loans

West Arichat $7,422.08

D’Escousse $8,810.50

Louisdale $14,005.16

The next meeting will be held in D’Escousse on Thursday Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. All those who can attend are invited to do so.

We would advise the public to read the above report and see for themselves how the Credit Union is growing.

“Sporting Mountain Echoes

Whilst at Leonel LeBlanc’s the other evening, he showed us his hay crop.

The capacious barn is crammed to capacity with tall and toothsome timothy harvested when the sun shined in July.

Some time ago a prominent publication portrayed a beautiful farm scene from Nova Scotia, but acknowledged it was not entirely a product ‘scratch.’

Well, the LeBlanc property right here in the center of Seaview would take a pretty picture too, and is wholly the result of ‘honest thrift and hardy toil.’

“Arichat

Now that the main street of Arichat is paved more care should be taken by motorists and a speed limit of 20 miles an hour should be ordered by the Motor Vehicle Branch of the Department of Highways. In other towns, the speed limit is 30 miles per hour but in Arichat where the highway is narrow at many points and without sidewalks, the consensus of opinion is that the speed limit here should be set at 20 miles per hour for the protection of life and property.

A return of the R. C. M. P., to Arichat is being mooted by the Arichat-Isle Madame Board of Trade and we trust they will be successful in their request to the Attorney-General’s Dept.

“Black River News

Among the sport highlights we would mention the one-mile road race which was won by Ronnie Ross, The Marshes. In the evening a ballgame was played between the Dundee Dodgers and the West Bay Wanderers. Score: West Bay 8, Dundee 5. Inverness County men challenged the Richmond County men in a tug-of-war. From this ‘battle of the muscles,’ Richmond emerged victorious.

An auction was held in the hall later in the evening.

August has come and gone and with September comes school days for our boys and girls. School as usual, will begin on the Wednesday following Labor Day.

“West Arichat

Mr. and Mrs. L. V. Sourisseau, and son Georgie, also Miss Ina Duann, were visiting their mother Mrs. Eva Duann over the weekend. They were accompanied on their return trip to Moncton by Leonard Duann who will visit at their home for a week, prior to his entering St. F. X. University on the 13th where he will start his studies for his Bachelor of Arts degree.”