ARICHAT: Richmond County and the Town of Port Hawkesbury have officially entered into an agreement over fire protection services.

During the regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council on June 20 in Arichat, Deputy Warden Alvin Martell received council’s approval to participate in a Memorandum of Understanding with the Town of Port Hawkesbury for fire protection services for the residents and businesses of Point Tupper.

Warden Brian Marchand noted that the agreement costs $49,645, and will start on July 15, 2019, ending on July 14, 2020.

Following the regular monthly council meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on June 11, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the town’s fire department will be the new service provider for Point Tupper on a trial run, while a third party helps figure out what the service is worth.

Point Tupper had previously been served by the Louisdale and District Volunteer Fire Department.

The mayor explained that during the one-year service agreement, the town will be providing fire services to both the industrial park and the residential area.

Chisholm-Beaton said geographically, the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department is the closest to Point Tupper and they entered into negotiations to determine, for one year, the value of the fire service.