Richmond gives notice to leave EDPC, CBREN

ARICHAT: Richmond Municipal Council has filed notices of intent to leave the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC) and the Cape Breton Regional Enterprise Network (CBREN).

During the regular monthly meeting Monday night in Arichat, councillors Gilbert Boucher, Alvin Martell and Deputy Warden Brian Marchand voted in favour of motions to give one-year notices to both bodies, while Warden Jason MacLean and councillor James Goyetche voted against both motions.

Marchand introduced the motion to leave the EDPC.

“In light of our loss of revenue due to some assessment loss and our increased costs this year, I think it’s incumbent upon council to look at ways we can find some savings and I believe this is one,” the deputy warden told council.

Before making a final decision, Goyetche wants municipal staff to conduct an analysis of the costs of staying with the EDPC versus doing their own work.

“… We have municipal units that have joined EDPC and the reason they have done that, they found out that they don’t have the resources themselves that the EDPC has,” Goyetche stated. “I think we need more information. I find this going ahead of the game.”

Since a report from 2012 showed that it was more feasible to remain part of the EDPC, Martell agreed with Goyetche that staff conduct a cost-analysis with updated numbers, but he said budget realities dictate council explore ways to save money.

“In light of what’s happening here with the budget and what we’re faced with, is that it’s prudent to give notice, and that doesn’t mean that in a year from now, we have to leave EDPC, and once we have the information we can make an informed decision,” Martell told council.

MacLean noted that the EDPC is formed from inter-municipal agreements signed by all municipal partners.

“This is an inter-municipal agreement which kind’ve adds some complexities to this whole thing,” MacLean told council. “I get the point too where we’re going to be in some tough times with regards to the budget, but at the same time, there’s a level of service that’s expected by our residents.”

Council then approved a motion introduced by Marchand to have municipal staff conduct a cost analysis and report back to council.

Moments later, the deputy warden introduced a motion to send one-year notice to the CBREN and the Cape Breton Partnership.

“With our current fiscal situation, which is not looking good, this is another area where we can find some cost-savings,” Marchand told council.

Goyetche was denied a request to table the motion until council receives more information, including an upcoming presentation by the Chief Executive Officer of the CBREN.

“With this kind of motion, I haven’t got the information that I need, I need way more information,” Goyetche added. “I think with the CEO being present, making a presentation to council, this will give us the information so that we can make a sound judgement call.”