Roach, Catherine (Kay) Florence Beaton (née Beaton) of Port Hastings, passed into the arms of the Lord on July 28 2018. She was born January 23 1936 in N.E. Mabou to Parents Angus and Mamie (Gillis) Beaton. She grew up on their Family farm in N.E. Mabou and is the last surviving member of her Family. She was cherished by her Family who will miss her spiritual guidance and unconditional love and support. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph’s Parish and dedicated volunteer of the Port Hawkesbury Nursing Home. She reverenced God’s creation and marveled at the beauty and awe of nature. She was a kind and gentle soul, devoted Mother and Grandmother. She will always be remembered for her capacity to empathize and was of service to the less fortunate. She was predeceased by her spouse, Peter Paul Roach and a son. Angus Roach. She is survived by her children, Bob Roach (Karen); Brenda Cooper (Jamie); Gary Roach. Kay dearly loved her Grandchildren; Matthew and Daniel Cooper; Peter and Dawson Roach and Great Grandchildren, Dylan, Emma, Kaiya and Elija Cooper. Visitation will be held at Haverstock’s Funeral Home, Granville St Port Hawkesbury. A special thank you to the first responders and members of the Port Hood Volunteer Fire Dept. Donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Parish or Cemetery Fund. To view full obituary details or leave online condolences visit www.haverstocks.com