Sports Rock stars at Scotties By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - February 19, 2019

Kate Steele of the Strait Area Curling Club got a thrill of a curling lifetime when, thanks to the Rock Star Program, she and two other girls were paired up with Team Canada at the 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. They got to meet the team and had special access to their practice, before watching the game on Sunday from the players' bench. Steele is seen here, sixth from left. (Photo by Mary Hankey) Strait Area Community Curling Club Junior Curler Sarah Organ took part in the 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts pre-game ceremony with Team Quebec at Centre 200 on Sunday. She was introduced to the crowd and then watched their game from the players' bench. (Photo by Mary Hankey) Strait Area Community Curling Club Junior Curler Sarah Organ was spotted with Team Quebec member Anna Munroe during practice session at the 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Sydney. After their game against Team Ontario, Organ received Munroe's shirt signed by all the team members. (Photo by Mary Hankey) As part of the Future Rock program, Junior Curler Sarah Organ had a behind the scenes tour of the TSN broadcast setup with Judi Card, including the mobile broadcasting trailer. The 2019 Scotties Tournament Hearts is going on all week at Centre 200 in Sydney. (Photo by Mary Hankey) During Team Canada's practice before their game against the Northwest Territories on Sunday afternoon, Kate Steele was invited to watch behind the scoreboards. Steele marched out onto the ice with the team and was introduced to the crowd during the pre-game ceremony at the 2019 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Sydney. (Photo by Mary Hankey).