Rock Ya Like A Hurricane tourney this weekend

LOUISDALE: The third annual Rock Ya Like A Hurricane high school hockey tournament takes place this weekend, and Richmond Hurricane coach Robert MacDonald said he and his team are looking forward to hosting four squads over three days.

“It’s a follow-up to the tournament we had in the spring which went really well,” he said, referencing the second annual Hurricane tournament that took place just after work to rule ended.

Work to rule was a measure taken during contract negotiations between the Nova Scotia Teacher’s Union and the province; it resulted in a shutdown of extra-curricular activities for students.

“Last spring, we got it rolling and it was a lot of fun,” he said. “We had two to three hundred fans at every game, and we’re hoping for the same kind of result next weekend. Fans came from every area to support the high school boys and girls.

“We want to showcase the high school talents in our area. The season itself has been up and down for every team, and it’s hard to say who the odds-on favourite is going into this one.”

All teams in the Cape Breton West High School Hockey Association will be attending with the exception of the Inverness Rebels. All things considered, the high school league has been pretty competitive so far, with the SAERC Saints currently roosting at the top of the league followed closely by the Dalbrae Dragons, the Eskasoni Coyotes, and Inverness (which picked up some Baddeck players this season).

CBHA/NDA and Richmond round out the league.

Last year, it was the Dragons who won the event, but MacDonald said all bets are off when it comes to how things will shake down this year.

“It’s a roll of the dice who’ll win, and that makes it a lot more fun for everyone,” he said. “We had a rough start to the year, but we’ve been in every game. I’m hoping we can get things rolling this weekend. It’s always fun to have a tournament at home and have the home team behind you.”

All games take place at the Richmond Arena in Louisdale.

Schedule

Friday

3 p.m. Eskasoni vs Richmond

4:30 p.m. NDA/CBHA vs Dalbrae

7 p.m. Richmond vs NDA/CBHA

Saturday

9:30 a.m. Eskasoni vs Dalbrae

11 a.m. NDA/CBHA vs Eskasoni

12:30 p.m. Dalbrae vs SAERC

3:30 p.m. SAERC vs NDA/CBHA

5 p.m. Dalbrae vs Richmond

Sunday

9 a.m. Richmond vs SAERC

10:30 a.m. SAERC vs Eskasoni

1 p.m. Championship