Rock You Like a Hurricane Tourney this weekend

LOUISDALE: The fourth annual Rock You Like a Hurricane hockey tournament takes place this weekend at the Richmond Arena.

Teams taking part include the host Hurricane, the Inverness/Baddeck Rebels, the Dalbrae Dragons, and the Cole Harbour Cavaliers.

Action begins on Friday with the Rebels playing the Dragons (6 p.m.) and the Hurricane playing the Cavaliers (8 p.m.).

Play continues on Saturday with Dalbrae taking on Cole Harbour (9 a.m.), Richmond playing Inverness (11 a.m.), Inverness challenging Cole Harbour (1:30 p.m.), and Dalbrae tackling Richmond (3:30 p.m.).

On Sunday, the first place team challenges the fourth place team (9 a.m.) and the second and third place teams playoff (11 a.m.). The championship game is at 2 p.m.

In other recent high school hockey action, the Inverness/Baddeck Rebels scored a 3-0 win last Friday night over the Eskasoni Coyotes.

Michael Cameron led scoring for the Rebels with a pair, and Dusty Bernard also chipped in a goal. Hunter Forance backstopped the Rebels.