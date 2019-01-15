Henrica Gertruda Rooyakkers, nee van Hoof – Princeville Inverness Co. 21 March 1933 – 7 January 2019 Henrica (Ricki) Rooyakkers passed away peacefully at St Martha’s Hospital in the presence and love of her husband and her children. Born 1933 at Helmond, The Netherlands, Henrica was the eldest of 8 siblings. With a foretelling of a future in a foreign land she immigrated to Canada after a double wedding with her sister Toos, to best friends, Anthony (Toon) Rooyakkers and Harold Goosens. Canada was to become the greatest of honeymoons, ‘never a dull moment’, she would say. Together with Tony, her husband of 63 years they pioneered their way to an accomplished and exciting life, raising 4 children: Martinus Rooyakkers (Donalda MacDonald); Katrina and Myles; Johannes Rooyakkers (Melody Merchant); Casondra (Donald Wilson) Anika, Santana (Chad Rogers), Nicholas, Olivia, Adora, Blake; Danita Rooyakkers (Atilla Tolnai),Theodore and Janos Tolnai; Maria Rooyakkers (David Hart) Daniel, Avery and Cora Hart.Their beginnings in Canada saw them living out their first winter in a homemade trailer on the top of Hunters Mountain, which she often claims was “the best year of her life”. Tony worked lumber-jacking and she, cleaning houses for ladies who would refer to her as the `beautiful bride`. They soon ventured into farming and with fortitude, perseverance and a tremendously strong work ethic they built up a large poultry, dairy and beef farm in Princeville, Cape Breton. Henrica was an amazing wife, mother and business person who had a natural ability to organize and lead. One was not left with idle hands in her presence. In addition to growing the farm business, she never failed to grow bountiful flower and vegetable gardens and to prepare timely served delicious meals. Her door was always open, her council was freely given and her table was always ready to receive one more. Henricas’ strong values and presence touched all and she will be greatly missed and remembered. Supportive of her community Henrica was active on the St Margaret’s Parish Council and served on the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce. Henrica is survived by siblings, Truus van Hoof, Maria Verkaar, Jan van Hoof and Martein van Hoof of the Netherlands and Toos Goosens of London, Ontario. She is predeceased by her parents Maria and Johannes van Hoof, her brother Toon van Hoof and her sister Tiny van Hoof. Visitation took place at Greens Funeral Home, 507 Bernard Street, Port Hawkesbury January 10th and 11th. Funeral Service was held on Saturday January 12 at St Margaret’s Parish, West Bay Road with Fr. Duncan MacIsaac officiating. Following, a reception will be held at the West Bay Road community hall. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made toward the St Mary’s of the Angels Community Hall, St Martha’s Palliative Care or a charity of choice. Condolences may be addressed to the family at www. greensfuneralhome.ca