Rotary Club helps out ‘Food 4 Children

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Rotary Club of Port Hawkesbury welcomed Food 4 Children Society representatives to its December 20 meeting.

The Rotary Club presented the society with a $500 donation towards their ongoing work within Strait regional school board schools. This brought the total contributions from the Rotary Club to Food 4 Children to $1,000 for 2016.

Food 4 Children, currently places free food in seven schools within the SRSB. Teachers and staff of the schools identify students who they see are hungry or don’t have enough food for lunches and will distribute the food as needed. Food 4 Children also operates a back-pack program, in which needy families are identified by the schools and the students can take home food to the families via a back-pack.

Food 4 Children is a registered not-for-profit Canadian charity.