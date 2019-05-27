Community Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps 235 Arrow annual ceremonial review By Jake Boudrot - May 27, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps 235 Arrow held its annual ceremonial review on May 26 at Ecole Beau-Port in Arichat. Photos by Jake Boudrot Royal Canadian Legion Branch 150 executive member and community volunteer Joan Clannon served as reviewing officer. Parade officer Lt. (N) Ann Marie Grant salutes the Isle Madame Cadet Corps at the start of the ceremonial review on May 18. The Colour Party led the March Past after the Inspection of the Corps. The 235 Arrow Sea Cadet Corps concluded the March Past in front of the day’s special guests. Cadets performed a special march for outgoing Commanding Officer Lt. (N) Jarrod David. Outgoing Commanding Officer Lt. (N) Jarrod David salutes the Isle Madame cadets. These 235 Arrow Sea Cadets performed a skills display of some of the sports the cadets play on a regular basis. Cadets also performed a rifle demonstration on May 26 in Arichat. These cadets showed their impressive moves before a large crowd at Ecole Beau-Port.