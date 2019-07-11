Runaway hit A Brimful of Asha makes east coast debut

ANTIGONISH: After performing to sold-out crowds around the world, the hit play A Brimful of Asha makes it east coast debut at Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre. The show opens on July 18, with a pay-what-you-can preview on July 17.

Written by Canadian actor/director/producer Ravi Jain, this is a true story about generational and cultural clash, presented as a charming comedy on stage.

When Ravi travels from Toronto to India, his parents decide – “purely by coincidence” – to go at the same time. Unbeknownst to Ravi, their plan is to find him a suitable bride through an arranged marriage. Ravi is not ready, at least not yet, but his mom Asha fears that time is running out.

The show has been a runaway success, selling out several runs in its home city of Toronto, and playing to sold out crowds across Canada, as well as internationally, including the Tricycle Theatre in London, the Signature Theatre in NYC, and the Spoleto Festival in South Carolina.

“It’s funny, charming, and delightful” says Artistic Director Andrea Boyd. “This play will appeal to our audiences with its unique yet timeless storytelling style, and we have two fantastic actors taking on the roles of Ravi and Asha.”

Tickets are available online and at the Bauer Theatre box office (9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday). A complete schedule and show details can be found online at www.festivalantigonish.com or by calling (902) 867-3333.