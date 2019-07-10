Myrna Russell

Obituary

Myrna LaClare Russell – Havre BoucherMyrna Russell 81years old – formally of Port Hastings passed away Monday July 1/2019 at St Martha’s Hospital in Antigonish. Myrna enjoyed her time with her Jadie-poo, sitting on her deck in the summer looking out at the ocean and her perfectly groomed yard. You never went hungry when you were at the house; you always left with a full belly and a smile on your face from listening to one of her many jokes. She worked at the Voyager Restaurant in Port Hasting for years; even though the restaurant changed hands a few times she was always a fixture in the kitchen. Myrna is survived and will be missed by her 3 children– Joy MacLean (Dougie) Fort McMurray, Eric Russell (Jeanette) Westville, and Denise MacNeil (Donald) Fort McMurray. 11 grand children and 17 great grand children, Sisters Deanna, Texas; Sharon ,Victoria ; Brothers- Ronnie, Ontario; and Darrell , Dartmouth; her best friend/neighbor who was always there for her Barb Greene and her newly founded friend Parker Boudreau who was always there to make her laugh and take her to Big Mama’s. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years Kenneth Russell, daughter Angela Russell, her Jadie -poo and Sister Ada Hawes. She was very fond of the staff at St. Martha’s ( Dialysis and Palliative care units) and also all the Antigonish transit drivers who went above and beyond to help her with getting to and from her appointments. Visitation took place at Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury on Friday July 5, 2019 also funeral service was held at Green’s Funeral Home on Saturday July 6, 2019 with Rev. Maggie Plant, presiding, burial took place in St. David’s Cemetery, Port Hastings. Donations can be made to the kidney foundation, palliative care unit or St David’s Cemetery fund. Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, Port Hawkesbury. Messages to the family may be conveyed at www.greensfuneralhome.ca