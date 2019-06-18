DARTMOUTH: In May, the Nova Scotia RCMP launched an art contest and invited elementary, junior high and high school students to submit their best piece of artwork demonstrating bicycle safety.

Participants were given a chance to win an RCMP prize package and tour of their local detachment.

With lots of creative and thoughtful submissions to choose from, the judging process was quite challenging, but the results are in. A total of 50 submissions were received from schools across the province. There were no submissions from junior high students so two winners were chosen from the elementary level.

The winning entries include SAERC student Peter Rose who reminded everyone to be smart and safe while biking by always wearing a helmet.

The RCMP would like to thank all students, parents and teachers who participated in the contest, for taking the time to send in pieces of artwork and for helping raise awareness of bicycle safety in the province.