On September 28, 2019, Clarence, decided to rest comfortably, without pain, in heavenly peace, with his wife, Mary Cecilia (Cecile). Born in St. Margaret’s Bay, NS to the late William (Bill) and Alice (Pottie) Sampson. At the age of 19, the family moved to Rockdale, NS, and Clarence was blessed with 90 years on Earth. Clarence had many visitors over his last few days with us. Many prayers shared, and passages from his bible read to him. Stories were told and laughs were shared, all while the music he loved played in the background. Clarence was known for his strong work ethic, always putting in a hard day’s work. He worked construction in Halifax for over 40 years and was a member of the Halifax Labourers Union, during which time he never used one sick day! During his time here he loved life, helping others, and was a man of great faith who always served his church, St. Joseph and St. Theresa Parishes. Although he was a long time resident of Halifax, he kept his Cape Breton roots…his door was always open to anyone in need (especially to his Cape Breton family), and there weren’t many Saturday nights you couldn’t hear his toes tapping to his music. He loved to dance, and enjoyed a night out at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 27 on Almon Street in Halifax. Left to celebrate his Life are his daughters, Sheila and Valerie Sampson, both of Halifax, grandchildren, Russell, Justin, Krista and Samantha, great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Ayden, and Hailey, sisters, Irene and Ruby, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his siblings Margaret (Maggie), William (Buckey), Sr. Helen, Mary, Robert (Bobby), Almon, Freddy, and Douglas. Celebration of Life, for Clarence, took place on Monday, October 7, 2019, 1pm at St. Vincent’s Nursing Home Chapel, Windsor Street, Halifax. Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent’s Nursing home. Many thanks go out to so many people at this time, and you all know who you are! However, special thanks go to each and every medical professional that participated in Clarence’s journey. A huge THANK YOU goes out to every Nurse, Doctor, Pastoral Care, Kitchen Staff, Housekeeping Staff, Maintenance Staff, and Administration/Office for the great care they provided to Clarence. Pauline Jones, please know how much we appreciated every time you accompanied Uncle Clarence to his medical appointments in my absent (Linda, Niece)…and he loved his lap blanket. THANK YOU! Finally, thank you to Cruikshank Funeral Home, Windsor St., for their exceptional and professional service! Their care and compassion went above and beyond, especially in helping me complete all arrangements from my home, in Cape Breton! For online condolences, please visit: www.cruikshankhalifaxfuneralhome.com