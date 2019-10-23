Priscilla Sampson

Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved “Nan” Priscilla Marie Sampson on September 30th 2019. She was greeted at heavens gates by the love of her life Charles Joseph Sampson, who she shared 63 years with before his passing, and her two children Evangeline (Hubert “Cubbie”) and Joseph. She left this earth surrounded by love and adoration. Priscilla was born January 11th 1933 in Louisdale by parents William “Gnome” Marchand and Evangeline Marchand (Boudreau). She was the last surviving sibling of 12 and was predeceased by brothers Daniel, Lawrence, Raymond, Anthony, Cornelius, William and sisters Katherine, Irene, Theresa, Maude, and Celina. Nan was well known in the community for her kindness and unwavering faith. She was blessed with a special gift that allowed others to feel significantly connected to her within minutes of meeting. Priscilla made everyone feel genuinely special. Her gracious heart welcomed many into her home over the years as her door was always open. Many of which remaining tightly knit into her family unit. Her affections for her family friends and grandchildren were unmeasurable and seemed to seep into our pores the moment we walked into her home. Nan had 6 children whom she lived for; Evangeline (Hubert “Cubbie”) Ruth, Darlene (Sandy), Margaret (Brent), Joseph and Francis (Melanie) who will forever mourn her loss. Nan took great pride in stocking her freezer with containers full of goodies like double cookies, meat pies and carrot muffins to send home with her family whenever they would visit. Holidays were always filled with the most delicious meals made with endless amounts of love. Her face would light up watching us enjoy the food she worked so hard to make and we were always so grateful for her fondness of filling our hungry bellies. In her later years Priscilla often cared for her grandchildren. Nothing brought her more joy then having them all in her home for the holidays or for weekend sleep overs in the living room. Nan wanted nothing more then to surround us with love and give us a lifetime of memories to cherish. She was blessed with 8 beautiful grandchildren; Chad, Ashley, Jared, Daniel, Katelyn, Rebecca, Miranda and Teagan. And 4 great grandchildren; Morgan, Camryn, Logan and Carter. Whom she cherished with her whole heart. Priscilla was also an avid card player. She surrounded herself with close friends and enjoyed nothing more then shuffling a deck of cards while recounting stories of the good old days and firing her charming wit across the table to her worthy opponents. It is without question that we have suffered great loss as Nan truly was the matriarch of our family. We will forever carry the weight of her loss but are so grateful to have shared so many years with such an amazing role model. She will forever live in our hearts. Visitation took place at Glen Sampson in Louisdale on Friday October 4th from 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass took place at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisdale on Saturday, October 5th at 11:00am with Father Duncan Mac Issac officiating. Burial to follow in the St Louis cemetery, Louisdale. Memorial donations can be made to Richmond Academy Breakfast Program. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home in Arichat. To send words of comfort to the family or to light a candle in memory of Nan, please visit www.chboudreau.com