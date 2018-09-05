It is with great sadness that we announce that Mary Helen Samson, aged 78, died peacefully at home on August 25, 2018, surrounded by her family.

Helen is survived by her husband Venard, her daughter Susan (Wade) Goodman, granddaughter Michaella and her son, Paul (Allen). She is also survived by her stepchildren, Sherma (Wayne) Boudreau; Della (Jerry) Maltby; Rodney Samson; Tanya (John) Myatt and their children and grandchildren. Helen is predeceased by her parents Gordon and Dorothy LeBlanc, her sisters Anna Cameron, Violet MacDonald, Jean Dorey and Jeannine Boudreau and her brother Sandy Leblanc, She will be deeply missed by sister Yvonne (John) Samson and brother Ronald (Connie) Leblanc and her many nieces and nephews.

Helen loved helping others and her community. With her fellow volunteers she prepared countless delicious meals at the New Horizon Senior Centre. With her faithful companion Daisy at her side they brightened the lives of seniors for many years as volunteers for the St. John’s Ambulance Therapy Dog program.

Helen shared many happy times with Venard at bluegrass festivals throughout Nova Scotia and formed lasting friendships and cherished memories. Mom’s perfect day – picking blueberries on a sunny August morning, a beach stroll at low tide to search for sea glass and a full house for supper, topped off by a lively game of Pay-me.

Helen will be greatly missed for her kindness and generosity, her optimism and unconditional love. She truly was an angel on earth. Her life was blessed with friends too numerous to acknowledge individually. We would like to thank them all for the kindness and support they have provided us over the past few difficult months.

Special thank you to Dr. Stephen DeRoche for his unwavering support. Through our time and interaction with Dr. DeRoche, he has shown devotion to his work and to his patients that went above and beyond. We would also like to thank the staff at Strait-Richmond Hospital, Nancy Cooper and the palliative care team and the many dedicated home care workers for whom we will be forever grateful.

Helen’s spirits were buoyed by her faith on her final journey, and it is our eternal hope that, through his Grace and Mercy, our “Queen Bee” will forever lie in the arms of our loving Father.

Visitation was held on Thursday August 30 at the C.H. Boudreau Funeral Home, Arichat. Funeral Liturgy was celebrated on Friday August 31 at Our Lady of Assumption Church with Father Michel Exalant officiating. The reception was held in the New Horizon Senior Centre, Arichat. Funeral arrangements entrusted to C. H. Boudreau Funeral Home ltd. in Arichat.