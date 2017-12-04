Home Community Santa Claus comes to town Community Santa Claus comes to town By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - December 4, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Photo by Mary Hankey -- Seven-week old Deegan Pierce may have slept through his visit, but Santa will make sure his first Christmas is extra special. Photo by Mary HankeyThis float in the Town of Port Hawkesbury’s Santa Claus Parade on December 3 was sponsored by Nova Scotia Power Inc. Photo by Mary HankeyThis float was from ElderDog Canada. Photo by Mary Hankey The parade in Port Hawkesbury last Sunday night had this float from Strait Supplies. Photo by Mary Hankey This was Tamarac Education Centre’s float in the town’s parade last weekend. Photo by Mary HankeySobey’s offered this entry in the Santa Claus Parade in Port Hawkesbury. Photo by Mary HankeyThis was the entry from the Port Hawkesbury Baptist Church. Photo by Mary HankeyMembers of the St. Joseph’s Parish chapter of the Knights of Columbus are pictured in front of their float. Photo by Mary HankeySystem Care came up with the idea for this float. Photo by Mary HankeyThis float came courtesy Woody’s Crane Rentals Ltd. Photo by Mary HankeyPort Hawkesbury Paper entered this float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade. Photo by Mary HankeyStaff from the Atlantic Superstore pose in front of their float. Photo by Mary HankeyPort Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm encourages the “Jingle Bells” choir led by Adam Cooke and Cathy MacKenzie. Photo by Mary HankeySanta brought one of his elves from the North Pole to help out. Photo by Mary HankeyPort Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton and her little helper presented Charmaine Hankey, from the Atlantic Superstore, with the award for winning the commercial division of the Festival of Trees. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Noel Isle Madame Community INVERNESS COUNTY CARES: Emmanuel’s story Community Festival of Trees Community ‘Old Fashioned Christmas’ Community Store celebrates first year in business Community Quilt shop opens in Havre Boucher - Advertisement - Port Hawkesbury, CA overcast clouds enter location 2 ° C 2 ° 2 ° 93% 1.5kmh 90% Mon 4 ° Tue 3 ° Wed 13 ° Thu 1 ° Fri 0 °