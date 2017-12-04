Photo by Mary Hankey -- Seven-week old Deegan Pierce may have slept through his visit, but Santa will make sure his first Christmas is extra special.
Photo by Mary Hankey
This float in the Town of Port Hawkesbury’s Santa Claus Parade on December 3 was sponsored by Nova Scotia Power Inc.
Photo by Mary Hankey
This float was from ElderDog Canada.
Photo by Mary Hankey The parade in Port Hawkesbury last Sunday night had this float from Strait Supplies.
Photo by Mary Hankey
This was Tamarac Education Centre’s float in the town’s parade last weekend.
Photo by Mary Hankey
Sobey’s offered this entry in the Santa Claus Parade in Port Hawkesbury.
Photo by Mary Hankey
This was the entry from the Port Hawkesbury Baptist Church.
Photo by Mary Hankey
Members of the St. Joseph’s Parish chapter of the Knights of Columbus are pictured in front of their float.
Photo by Mary Hankey
System Care came up with the idea for this float.
Photo by Mary Hankey
This float came courtesy Woody’s Crane Rentals Ltd.
Photo by Mary Hankey
Port Hawkesbury Paper entered this float in the town’s Santa Claus Parade.
Photo by Mary Hankey
Staff from the Atlantic Superstore pose in front of their float.
Photo by Mary Hankey
Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm encourages the “Jingle Bells” choir led by Adam Cooke and Cathy MacKenzie.
Photo by Mary Hankey
Santa brought one of his elves from the North Pole to help out.
Photo by Mary Hankey
Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton and her little helper presented Charmaine Hankey, from the Atlantic Superstore, with the award for winning the commercial division of the Festival of Trees.
SHARE
Previous articleNoel Isle Madame
Port Hawkesbury Reporter
Port Hawkesbury Reporter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR