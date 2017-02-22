PORT HAWKESBURY: Strait Area Transit’s fixed-route service in Inverness County will now include a new, larger vehicle, as the result of a successful application to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB).

A February 9 UARB decision confirms the board’s approval of SAT’s application to remove a 12-passenger bus from the transit cooperative’s daily runs and replace it with a 24-passenger vehicle previously used by the Ontario-based Brantford Girls and Boys Club, according to SAT operations manager Malcolm MacPhail

“It was used to shuttle children around to activities in the Brantford area,” MacPhail told The Reporter Friday afternoon.

“It is an older bus but was very well maintained with 90,000 kilometers on the clock. We put roughly 10,000 kilometers a month on [our] vehicles doing the fixed route and we expect to get around 400,000 kilometers out of the lifespan of this unit.”

With SAT’s Inverness County ridership steadily increasing and the recent growth of the cooperative’s charter services, MacPhail suggested that the time was right to seek UARB approval to remove the two-year-old 12-passenger vehicle from the highway.

“This bus was acquired used in 2015 and has been servicing the Inverness County fixed route and some charter work as well,” he pointed out.

“Over the last two years, the ridership has grown exponentially and a larger vehicle was required.”

With this in mind, MacPhail and his SAT colleagues are enthusiastic about the launch of the new 24-passenger vehicle in the days to come.

“This unit will help cut costs to the operation, allowing us to move more passengers with a single unit,” MacPhail predicted.

“We have had to send a second vehicle on the Inverness route on many occasions to meet the passenger demand. The cost of running a 24-passenger mini-bus versus a 12-passenger [vehicle] are almost identical, fuel-consumption wise. It eliminates sending the second vehicle for the overflow which greatly affects the bottom line.”

These developments are part of a five-year SAT replacement plan to upgrade its fleet, lower maintenance costs and improve overall reliability, MacPhail added.

“We have also implemented a fairly comprehensive regular maintenance program involving regular oil changes, tire rotations and mechanical inspections,” MacPhail noted. “This has allowed us to meet every demand of our patrons by reducing down time and keeping the buses on the road.”