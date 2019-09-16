PORT HAWKESBURY: The Ships of 1801 Society will present its seventh original production Save our Keppoch School: Stories and Songs from a Ceilidh House at the Strathspey Place Performing Arts Centre Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Producer and writer Duncan MacDonald said the group has been operating for eight years. The first three productions were the Ships of 1801 trilogy which included stories about the people who left Scotland for the new world.

“Mostly, we tell it through dialogue and music,” MacDonald noted.

The next productions were set in the 1930s when isolated communities in northeastern Nova Scotia, like Keppoch Mountain, were facing challenges such as the loss of young people. This was a trilogy set in an Antigonish County farmhouse, with one production detailing a kitchen ceilidh, another production centred around a wedding and the final installment set against a wake in the community.

“Now we’re doing ‘Save our Keppoch School’ because at that time – because the population was decreasing – small communities were losing their schools on a regular basis, so they’re trying to save it by having a concert, and trying to hire a new teacher,” MacDonald explained.

Laura Teasdale (playing Mary Agnes) and Carol Anne MacKenzie (as Maggie) discuss Mary Agnes’ chances of finding a good man on the Keppoch.

He said the cast of 40 ranges in age from 89 to six, which was the nature of such rural communities, as well as the propensity for musical talent. As a result, half of the songs in this production are original compositions.

“Of course, in those places too, you’re expected to sing, or dance, or play some instrument,” MacDonald noted. “We have songwriters and people who play music, we have young fiddlers and older fiddlers, and we have an equal number of women. We try to make it like it would’ve been in a real farmhouse.”

Using well known, traditional songs that fit the theme, like the inspirational “We Rise Again,” MacDonald said the production also explores themes of cultural change. He said half the songs are serious, beautiful ballads, the other half are more up-tempo, spirited tunes, with a humours bent.

“The older people… they’re speaking Gaelic and hoping to hold on to the Gaelic,” MacDonald noted. “They hope that the next generation will have their values and will rise again, but as we know now that didn’t happen in those communities.”

After raising enough money from the concert, two teachers apply for the vacant position, one is a well-travelled, cosmopolitan gentleman Montreal, who is from the old school of corporal punishment and cramming knowledge into the minds of students, MacDonald explained, while the other candidate was originally from Keppoch and moved back to the area from Boston.

MacDonald said the older people support the female teacher, while the younger families want a different education for their children.

“She can speak the Gaelic, the other guy has no use for the Gaelic at all,” he said. “He will teach the classics, Latin and Greek.

“So you get that contrast; the older style of living versus what the young people want.”

(From the left): Billy Murphy, Laura Teasdale and Terry MacIntyre are trustees interviewing the new teacher.

While grappling with serious themes, MacDonald said this production is also comedic with scenes about courting moonshine and the frailties of outdoor toilets.

MacDonald said there are also romantic elements to their latest production as one character, playing a local bachelor who never settled down, falls in love with a local widow.

This is the Ships of 1801 Society’s sixth trip to Mabou, which is a perfect venue for them, MacDonald added.

“The stories we’re telling are the same stories that would be in Judique, Glencoe Mills, who would’ve gone through the same things that we’re talking about.”