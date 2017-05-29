PORT HOOD: A projected list of upgrades and repairs for several buildings within the Strait regional school board (SRSB) includes a potential partnership with a local municipal government connected to the forthcoming construction of a multi-purpose complex in Guysborough.

The board’s draft list of capital projects for the 2017-18 fiscal year, released earlier this month by SRSB director of operations Sherman England, includes the relocation of the fitness centre now located at Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy (CEC/GA) into the planned Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex.

According to England, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) will provide “matching dollars” to assist the board with a planned addition to the Guysborough school site, as well as the SRSB’s new plans for the current fitness centre space.

“We’ll reclaim that space and start moving our Tech Ed Lab within it, and also a 25-by-40 [square foot] addition which will be a 12-foot-high facility which will be a Skilled Trades Lab within the facility itself,” England explained during the SRSB’s recent working committee meeting at Bayview Education Centre (BEC) in Port Hood.

The same meeting saw East Guysborough representative Rosalee Parker float the possibility of requesting a similar arrangement with MODG at a future municipal council meeting, with regards to potential upgrades to playground equipment at Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy in Hazel Hill.

“Normally, the playground equipment is very much community-driven,” England pointed out.

“There’s money in the budget for any deficiencies we have in terms of playground inspections – there’s one [funding source] to keep things up-to-grade. But as far as more playground equipment, that’s not in our plans at this point in time.”

In the meantime, the SRSB capital projects priority list, which will come to a formal vote at the board’s next regular monthly meeting on June 7, also includes the replacement of the asphalt roof at St. Andrew Junior School in Antigonish.

“You can see the weathering of the asphalt shingles, which includes the locker rooms and the library section,” England remarked. “It’s also something that we had to deal with last winter.”

In response to questions from board members Richelle MacLaughlin and Paula Paul regarding the use of a new metal roof as a more cost-efficient option, England suggested that safety concerns would likely scuttle this course of action.

“The issue with a metal roof on this component is the issue of safety, [portions of a metal roof] sliding off and the damage that it could cause,” England recalled.

The SRSB is also planning to complete the second phase of floor replacement at East Richmond Education Centre (EREC) in St. Peter’s this coming summer, while the same time period could see the addressing of rust build-up at the full-window wall that is part of the Strait Area Pool complex at the SAERC high school site.

“You see the rust, because this pool is a salt-water pool and we’re starting to get rust showing up on the inside of the area, and we have to get a hold of that over the summer season,” England declared.