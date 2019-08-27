HALIFAX: Schools in the Strait area will be hosting a new program, as well as more busing for pre-primary students.

On August 20, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development announced locations for the Nova Scotia Before and After Program which include Bayview Education Centre; Chedabucto Education Centre; East Antigonish Education Centre; St. Mary’s Education Centre; and Tamarac Education Centre.

The Bayview Child Development Centre is the approved provider in Port Hood, while in Guysborough, it is the Municipality of the District of Guysborough. The Strait regional centre for education is the approved provider in Monastery, and the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s fills the same role in Sherbrooke. In Port Hawkesbury, the YMCA of Cape Breton is the approved provider.

According to a press release issued by the department, this on-site, physical activity-based program will be delivered by approved regulated child care or recreation providers. It will be aligned with the province’s Let’s Get Moving Nova Scotia action plan.

“Also families that participate in the Before and After School program… they’ll be eligible for subsidies if the household income is $70,000 or lower,” Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Zack Churchill told The Reporter.

The Nova Scotia Before and After Program is open to all children from pre-primary to Grade 6 and the province plans to expand to more sites in 2020.

“We’re going to rely on our people on the ground locally to determine where there’s a demand for Before and After School programming and where there’s partners where we can implement it,” Churchill explained.

Bus service will also be available for eligible pre-primary children at more sites this fall.

Sites receiving busing this September are in areas where all eligible pre-primary children in a class could be accommodated on existing buses, and in some cases, where participation was low.

“We want to bring in busing and Before and After School programming to break down obstacles to participation in pre-primary because we know it’s important to the development of young brains and it’s helpful to families.”

Because of theese obstacles, Churchill said the province focused its phase one busing strategy on rural Nova Scotia.

Under the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, École Beau-Port, École NDA and École acadienne de Pomquet all offer busing for Pre-Primary students.

Sites within the Strait regional centre for education with Pre-Primary busing now include Chedabucto Education Centre; East Antigonish Education Centre; Tamarac Education Centre; Bayview Education Centre; and St. Mary’s Education Centre.

“Every pre-primary site in the Strait will have busing this coming year and pre-primary is fully implemented in the Strait,” the minister noted. “We’re only in year three, full implementation province-wide is happening in year four, but in the Strait and four other regions, we’re completely implemented.”

The remaining pre-primary sites will receive busing in 2020 when pre-primary is available to all children across the province.