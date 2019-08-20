Schools approved for new program, busing for pre-primary students

HALIFAX: Schools in the Strait area will be hosting a new program, as well as more busing for pre-primary students.

On August 20, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development announced locations for the Nova Scotia Before and After Program which include Bayview Education Centre; Chedabucto Education Centre; East Antigonish Education Centre; St. Mary’s Education Centre; and Tamarac Education Centre.

This on-site, physical activity-based program will be delivered by approved regulated child care or recreation providers. It will be aligned with the province’s Let’s Get Moving Nova Scotia action plan.

The Nova Scotia Before and After Program is open to all children from pre-primary to Grade 6.

The province plans to expand to more sites in 2020.

“Families told us that before and after programming and transportation would make it easier for them to access pre-primary,” said Zach Churchill, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development. “Removing these barriers will help make sure families can access this important early learning opportunity.”

Bus service will also be available for eligible pre-primary children at more sites this fall.

Sites receiving busing this September are in areas where all eligible pre-primary children in a class could be accommodated on existing buses and in some cases, where participation was low.

Under the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, École Beau-Port, École NDA and École acadienne de Pomquet all offer busing for Pre-Primary students.

Sites within the Strait regional centre for education with pre-primary busing now include Antigonish Education Centre; Chedabucto Education Centre; Fanning Education Centre; Inverness Education Centre; Felix Marchand Education Centre; Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre; H.M. MacDonald Elementary School; East Antigonish Education Centre; Tamarac Education Centre; Bayview Education Centre; St. Mary’s Education Centre; St. Andrews Consolidated School; East Richmond Education Centre; and Whycocomagh Education Centre.

The remaining pre-primary sites will receive busing in 2020 when pre-primary is available to all children across the province.

“Ensuring all Nova Scotians have opportunities to enjoy an active lifestyle is a government priority,” said Attorney General and Minister of Justice Mark Furey, on behalf of Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine. “Daily physical activity is proven to help in the classroom. With the expansion, more of our children and families can take advantage of this great program.”

A list of Nova Scotia Before and After Program locations and more information about the program is available at https://novascotia.ca/BAP.

For more information about busing, pre-primary and a list of locations that will receive busing in September visit https://www.ednet.ns.ca/pre-primary.