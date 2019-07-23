Home Community Scotia Days in Mulgrave Community Scotia Days in Mulgrave By Mary Hankey - July 23, 2019 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Venus Cove Park in Mulgrave was filled with people for the Community Fair that was part of the Scotia Days Festival. Photos by Mary Hankey The float from Community Business Development Corporation was the winner for the Best Commercial Float in the Scotia Days Parade in Mulgrave. Tanya Snow was kept busy at one of six stations in the Mulgrave Fire Hall for the Pancake Breakfast during Scotia Days. There were lots of people taking advantage of the annual Book Sale at the Mulgrave library during Scotia Days. The sale was by donation and people were able to take as many books as they wanted. This fire engine red Camaro was the winner for the Best Antique Car in the Scotia Days Parade in Mulgrave over the weekend. The float from Mulgrave Machine Works celebrated their 50 years in business and carried Miss Scotia Days, Ava Tibbo. The float won the Best Overall Trophy for the parade. This was another entry in the colourful Scotia Days parade in Mulgrave. Miss Scotia Days, along with several princesses were on hand for the Community Fair at Venus Cove Park in Mulgrave. It was part of several events taking place on Saturday for Scotia Days. Children along the Scotia Days Parade route were excited to see familiar characters from the movie Toy Story. Honourable Mention for the Scotia Days Parade went to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 37 for their float featuring the SS Mulgrave. Honours for the Best Individual Float during the Scotia Days Parade in Mulgrave went to the Barnyard Float. Over 20 vendors were at the opening of Market by the Sea at the Venus Cove Park in Mulgrave, as part of the Scotia Days Festival. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Canada Day around the Strait area Community Filipino pride on display Community Celebrating 25 years in the priesthood Community Dr. Kevin Wamsley named interim StFX president Community NSCC Strait Area Campus convocation Community New name for Port Hastings museum - Advertisement -