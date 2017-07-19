MULGRAVE: The hunt for a new Chief Administrative Office (CAO) is on.

Mulgrave’s acting CAO Kevin Matheson said council recently agreed to start the recruitment process to find the person to replace him. Matheson, who took the job in mid-November, 2015, said his term will end later this year. Matheson said council will sit on the recruitment committee, with Matheson helping.

“I’ll be circulating some sample job descriptions for them to look at and the existing one to see if they want to make changes, some sample advertising, some sample criteria we’d be looking for and as soon as I am back from vacation in early August, we’ll get together and get a final ad drawn up and get it advertised and then go from there,” he said.

Matheson usually drives close to three hours to Mulgrave on Monday morning and heads back home Tuesday or Wednesday nights.

“It really requires more time than two or three days a week, I think,” he said. “[The job] probably requires a four day week. You really need a local presence. Particularly for emergency management and things like that, you need someone local to respond to those issues.”

Matheson, who was recruited by the province, was hired not only as the acting CAO for Mulgrave but was also set to serve as the transition manager for the town’s proposed dissolution. The town has since rescinded its dissolution application.