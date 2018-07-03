Search continues for Colin Joseph Beaton

HARBOURVIEW: Inverness RCMP and several other agencies have continued to search for Colin Joseph Beaton since he was reported missing on June 30.

The RCMP continues to follow up on tips and information received from the public and has released a new photo of Beaton.

“We hope that the new photo may help someone recognize Colin”, says Cpl. Châtele Eagan of Inverness RCMP. “Colin did not have his glasses with him when he went missing, but he is wearing them in the photo.”

The local detachment has been assisted by CASARA – Civilian Air Search and Rescue, RCMP Police Dog Services, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, provincial air and ATV resources, as well as Inverness, Cheticamp, Strait Area, and Cape Breton Ground Search and Rescue groups.

Thirty-one year-old Beaton was last seen at 2 a.m. on June 30 prior to leaving a cottage in Harbourview. He is white, 5’11” in height and 160 pounds with red hair. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and rubber boots. He left on foot and may have been disoriented.

In a Facebook post on July 2, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster issued a plea to anyone living or staying along the coast between Colindale and Troy.

“… My cousin Colin Beaton has been missing since early Saturday morning. He is in a vulnerable state. He has not eaten for some time and has difficulty seeing without his glasses. He is not dangerous. Please check your property including any cabins or uninhabited homes or unlocked cars (including trunks). He may be hiding and he needs to be found soon. The last evidence of his presence was found at the Port Hood end of the Shore Road in Harbourview…”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Beaton is asked to contact the Inverness RCMP at 902-258-2213. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.