The second cemetery of the Notre Dame de l’Assomption Church refers to the one that is nearest the church on the south side. The first, or old, cemetery is across the highway to the north, while the third and newest cemetery is on the lower road below the church.

The earliest discernible date in the second cemetery is 1804 and the latest is 1996, however, many of the deceased were born in the 1870s.

Boyd, Mary Amelia born December 5, 1904, died September 28, 1934

Briand, Jeffrey L. born 1884, died 1958

Britten, Marlene born 1950, died 1953

Britten, Matthew born 1885, died 1956

Britten, Mary Jane born 1886, died 1964

George, Ruth Esther died April, 1958

Boudreau, John Real died December, 1966

Samson, Bertha died October 15, 1973

Samson, Edwina died October 15, 1973

Burrell, Narcisse Albert born 1891, died 1941, Reverend

David, Frederick born February 26, 1878, died April 13, 1954

DeCoste, Charles V. born 1876, died 1959

DeCoste, Mary Jane born 1887, died 1967

DeCoste, Elizabeth born 1916, died 1954

DeCoste, Marie Elizabeth born 1895, died 1963

DeRoach, Raymond born 1894, died 1959

DesRoches, Willie died December 5, 1945, age 67

DeWolfe, Henriette born November 15, 1862, died November 7, 1954

Dobson, Augustina born 1902, died 1953

Donahue, John Miles born 1878, died 1943

Donahue, William George born 1921, died 1982, brother of Laura Charles Bernard

Doyle, E. C. born 1882, died 1972

Doyle, Evangeline born 1892, died 1961

Doyle, George Thomas born 1936, died 1990

Dugas, Wilfred born 1912, died 1983

Tyrrell, Mary born 1919, died 1964, wife of Wilfred

Duyon, Henry W. born 1859, died 1949

Duyon, Adelina born 1860, died 1949

Forest, Felix F. born September 20, 1863, died May 28, 1950

Gagnon, Josephine C. born 1863, died 1930, spouse of Felix F. Forest

Forest, Maximan died December 20, 1898, age 74

Forgeron, Narcisse L. born 1893, died 1962

Gagnon, Delvina born 1866, died 1930, wife of A. F. Boudrot

Gagnon, Joseph died January 18, 1836, age 60

Boudrot, Mary A. died May 6, 1892, age 26

Gallant, Leo, Jr. born 1943, died 1958

Gaudet, Mary V. born 1888, died 1970

Gerroir, Albinie J. born 1885, died 1970

Gerroir, Mary born August 2, 1863, died March 22, 1956

Goyetche, Alcide born 1877, died 1950, Captain

Goyetche, Alvina born 1882, died 1950

Goyetche, Alexina R. born 1883, died 1956, wife of Alphonse

Goyetche, Alphonse born 1898, died 1953, husband of Alexina

Goyetche, Arthur born 1881, died 1951

Goyetche, Emily Ann born 1870, died 1954

Goyetche, Godfrey born 1909, died 1996

Goyetche, Jacques born 1853, died 1939, married 1879

Bourque, Gracieuse Elizabeth born 1849, died 1933

Goyetche, Jean B. born 1880, died 1960

Goyetche, Miller F. born April 30, 1876, died February 6, 1952

Goyetche, Walter died June 14, 1956, age 28