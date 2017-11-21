The second cemetery of the Notre Dame de l’Assomption Church refers to the one that is nearest the church on the south side. The first, or old, cemetery is across the highway to the north, while the third and newest cemetery is on the lower road below the church.
The earliest discernible date in the second cemetery is 1804 and the latest is 1996, however, many of the deceased were born in the 1870s.
Boyd, Mary Amelia born December 5, 1904, died September 28, 1934
Briand, Jeffrey L. born 1884, died 1958
Britten, Marlene born 1950, died 1953
Britten, Matthew born 1885, died 1956
Britten, Mary Jane born 1886, died 1964
George, Ruth Esther died April, 1958
Boudreau, John Real died December, 1966
Samson, Bertha died October 15, 1973
Samson, Edwina died October 15, 1973
Burrell, Narcisse Albert born 1891, died 1941, Reverend
David, Frederick born February 26, 1878, died April 13, 1954
DeCoste, Charles V. born 1876, died 1959
DeCoste, Mary Jane born 1887, died 1967
DeCoste, Elizabeth born 1916, died 1954
DeCoste, Marie Elizabeth born 1895, died 1963
DeRoach, Raymond born 1894, died 1959
DesRoches, Willie died December 5, 1945, age 67
DeWolfe, Henriette born November 15, 1862, died November 7, 1954
Dobson, Augustina born 1902, died 1953
Donahue, John Miles born 1878, died 1943
Donahue, William George born 1921, died 1982, brother of Laura Charles Bernard
Doyle, E. C. born 1882, died 1972
Doyle, Evangeline born 1892, died 1961
Doyle, George Thomas born 1936, died 1990
Dugas, Wilfred born 1912, died 1983
Tyrrell, Mary born 1919, died 1964, wife of Wilfred
Duyon, Henry W. born 1859, died 1949
Duyon, Adelina born 1860, died 1949
Forest, Felix F. born September 20, 1863, died May 28, 1950
Gagnon, Josephine C. born 1863, died 1930, spouse of Felix F. Forest
Forest, Maximan died December 20, 1898, age 74
Forgeron, Narcisse L. born 1893, died 1962
Gagnon, Delvina born 1866, died 1930, wife of A. F. Boudrot
Gagnon, Joseph died January 18, 1836, age 60
Boudrot, Mary A. died May 6, 1892, age 26
Gallant, Leo, Jr. born 1943, died 1958
Gaudet, Mary V. born 1888, died 1970
Gerroir, Albinie J. born 1885, died 1970
Gerroir, Mary born August 2, 1863, died March 22, 1956
Goyetche, Alcide born 1877, died 1950, Captain
Goyetche, Alvina born 1882, died 1950
Goyetche, Alexina R. born 1883, died 1956, wife of Alphonse
Goyetche, Alphonse born 1898, died 1953, husband of Alexina
Goyetche, Arthur born 1881, died 1951
Goyetche, Emily Ann born 1870, died 1954
Goyetche, Godfrey born 1909, died 1996
Goyetche, Jacques born 1853, died 1939, married 1879
Bourque, Gracieuse Elizabeth born 1849, died 1933
Goyetche, Jean B. born 1880, died 1960
Goyetche, Miller F. born April 30, 1876, died February 6, 1952
Goyetche, Walter died June 14, 1956, age 28