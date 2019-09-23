LOUISDALE: Seniors and community members in Richmond County will attend “Seniors Issues Matter” Wednesday (September 25) from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Louisdale Hall, at 148 Grandique Ferry Road in Louisdale.

Participants will hear about the different provincial organizations and initiatives underway in Nova Scotia that focus on seniors’ issues and improving the lives of Nova Scotia’s older population.

October 1 is National Seniors Day, an important occasion for Canadians to celebrate the contribution of older adults in their communities.

The event was planned as one of the regular “We Care Days” offered in Louisdale on a monthly basis by the Fleur-de-Lis Seniors Club. The program is very popular and has been underway for about three years featuring a variety of speakers on many topics of concern to seniors.

“This ‘Seniors Issues Matter’ day is a full day and was born from the need to clarify what groups in the province work for seniors and their issues, how they differ and how we can work together to achieve our shared goals,” Debbie Samson, lead organizer for “We Care Days” said.

The morning program will feature a facilitated panel of discussion with representatives from four provincial organizations with a mandate that serves seniors including: Community Links; the Federation of of Senior Citizens and Pensioners of Nova Scotia; Caregivers Nova Scotia Association; and the Seniors Advisory Council of Nova Scotia.

The afternoon will include an update a presentation on SHIFT: Nova Scotia’s Action Plan for an Aging Population, a discussion on “ageism,” and the priorities of the Seniors Advisory Council of Nova Scotia for the upcoming year with Simon d’Entremont, Deputy Minister, Nova Scotia Department of Seniors and Bill Berryman, Seniors Advisory Council of Nova Scotia.

Deputy minister d’Entremont will provide an update on the province’s action plan to support an aging population.

“With the introduction of SHIFT, we are working with departments, stakeholders and community groups to change perceptions about older adults. Nova Scotia’s population is aging, and by 2030, over a quarter of us will be over the age of 65,” says d’Entremont. “Older adults live healthy lives, are active volunteers, successful entrepreneurs and continue to work and mentor others. Older Nova Scotians have and continue to make a positive impact in our province”

For further information, please contact Debbie Samson, at 902-345-2998 or debbiesamson52@gmail.com.

For more information SHIFT: Nova Scotian’s Action Plan for an Aging Population visit: https://novascotia.ca/shift.