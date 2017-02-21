PORT HAWKESBURY: With a grand total of 13 skaters dressed for their first two games against the Glace Bay Miners, the Strait Pirates were unable to manage a win resulting in a 2-0 series lead for the already-favoured Miners.

“The players who were here couldn’t have done much more,” said head coach David Marston, following the pair of 5-1 losses. “They emptied the tank and put their hearts on their sleeves. They did it for 120 minutes. I have a lot of respect for the guys who were there.”

Injuries plagued the Strait all season, and the start of the playoffs are no exception. Right now, impact players like Taylor Pierce, Max Morrison, and Matt Morgan are all sidelined due to injuries. With that, affiliate players are tied up with the playoff runs of their own teams, and the Strait is unable to sign anyone new as its long past the deadline.

In addition to the injured, some other Pirates are simply not in the line-up. Coach Marston said the situation is a frustrating one.

“I feel bad for the guys who are showing up,” he said. “I don’t blame the guys who are hurt, but the guys who’ve gone away – or whatever – I don’t understand how you can do that. It’s frustrating for sure.”

Having a short bench, he noted, not only takes some players out of commission, but it affects those who remain. It’s hard to keep pace with a fast team like Glace Bay, when Strait players are getting double shifted. It’s also hard to maintain a physical game against the Miners, where there are only so many players to throw the body.

Last Friday in Port Hawkesbury, Nathan Hayes (from Randon MacKinnon and Floyd MacDonald) handled the scoring for the Strait. The goal came with 11 seconds remaining in the first period, and was also scored on a power play. The score was 3-1 going into intermission.

On Saturday in Glace Bay’s barn, Jaron Bollivar (unassisted) had the lone Pirate goal with just under six minutes played in the second. The goal made it a 2-1 game, before the Miners connected for an additional three goals.

Matthew Stymest backstopped the Strait both games.

This Friday, the Strait will be back to the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre for game three with the puck dropping at 7:30 p.m. Game four takes place at the Membertou Sport and Wellness Centre on Saturday, also at 7:30 p.m.