INVERNESS: The short film Bòcan, the first production from filmmaking collective Cape Breton Film (formerly known as Inverness Film) is part of the 2019 lineup for FIN Atlantic International Film Festival.

Bòcan’s selection was announced during the unveiling of the lineup during a special event in Halifax last month. The film screened September 17 and again the next day and qualified for awards consideration.

Bòcan, which was filmed in 2018/19, features two Cape Breton residents in 1988 speaking Gaelic (with sub-titles) as they recount a number of strange events that occurred on a haunted night many years earlier, which play out on the screen as flashbacks.

Cape Breton Film was formed in 2018 by a group of film-makers and film enthusiasts in Inverness County with the intention of promoting and nurturing local film production. Originally known as Inverness Film, they made the decision in recent months to re-brand with the intention of attracting participants from all corners of Cape Breton. The group is always looking for keen new members, and can be reached at: filmcapebreton@outlook.com.

More screenings of Bòcan are planned for the coming months. Information about the group, screenings and other events, can be found on their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/capebretonfilm.

For more information about Bòcan’s appearances at FIN, visit: www.finfestival.ca.