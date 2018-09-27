Photos by Jake Boudrot
The People’s Choice Award went to Craig Benoit and his 1955 Thunderbird. First runner up went to Everett Delorey and his 1964 Fairlane 500, second runner up went to Leslie Marchand with his 1979 Thunderbird and Dennis Covin’s 1946 International Pickup took third runner up. Roy Richard won the door prize.

