Home Community Show and Shine in Arichat On September 23, the Isle Madame Historical Society put on their second annual Show and Shine at LeNoir Landing in Arichat, featuring a number of cars, trucks and vans from the 20th century. Community Show and Shine in Arichat By Jake Boudrot - September 27, 2018 Photos by Jake BoudrotThe People's Choice Award went to Craig Benoit and his 1955 Thunderbird. First runner up went to Everett Delorey and his 1964 Fairlane 500, second runner up went to Leslie Marchand with his 1979 Thunderbird and Dennis Covin's 1946 International Pickup took third runner up. Roy Richard won the door prize.