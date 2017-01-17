Show the province we care about our schools

As you are aware, the Strait regional school board (SRSB) is performing a school review of the Dalbrae feeder system.

This review will determine the necessity of Whycocomagh Education Centre, Bayview Education Centre and Dalbrae Academy, as educational facilities. Bayview and Dalbrae buildings are not owned by the province and their lease is set to expire in 2021. Whycocomagh is owned by the province.

Twenty five years ago, our communities were deeply impacted by the closing of schools and the further consolidation of students to create larger school catchment areas. SRSB has the largest geographical area of students in Nova Scotia and a declining enrollment. The School Review link on the SRSB Web site contains the details. Looking at the projected enrollment, it is easy to understand why the province needs to justify maintaining buildings built for nearly twice the student population.

The second of three public meetings will take place Monday, January 23 at 7 p.m. in Bayview Education Centre. The SRSB was very impressed with the turnout in Whycocomagh for the first meeting.

These meetings are an opportunity for community members to understand that change is in the air. We have the ability to ensure the province knows Inverness County is serious about educating our kids and growing our communities.

People need people.

Mary Anne MacKeigan Cameron

Troy