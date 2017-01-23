We deeply regret to announce the passing of Silvia Vera Sampson at the Richmond Villa in St. Peter’s on January 20th, 2017 at the age of 94. She is survived by her daughter Jan Mari Lloydminster Alberta, and her son Tony of Bedford, two grandchildren, Chris (Lisa) Wilson and two great grandchildren, Zachery and Jenna. St. Albert, Alberta, Stacie Wilson & Brad Adams and two great great grandchildren Colby and Duncan of Cobblehill B.C. and many nieces and nephews. She was predeased by her husband Sam to whom she was married to for 64 years, she is also predeased by her sister Bernice. Visitation for the Late: Silva Vera Sampson will be held at the Richmond Villa in St. Peter’s on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass will be held in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church in River Bourgeois on Tuesday at 11 am, with Father Antolin Asor officiating. Cremation to follow, with burial of ashes at a later date. We would like to give a Special Thanks to the all the staff at the Richmond Villa for all their kindness and care given to our mom. Memorial donations may be made to Richmond Villa Recreation Fund or charity of your choise. Arrangements are under the direction of Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard St. Port Hawkesbury. Online condolenses can be made at www.greensfuneralhome.ca