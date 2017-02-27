Skills clinic for young basketball players

LOUISDALE: The Cape Breton Highlanders of the National Basketball League are holding a youth skills basketball clinic for the Strait-Richmond area.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, March 4, at the Richmond Academy Education Centre in Louisdale. The clinic will run from 10 a.m. to noon (ages 8-11) and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (ages 12-17).

The event offers two hours of exercise and fun, and a chance to win two free tickets to a Highlanders’ home game. With that, the kids attending will have one-on-one group instruction from Highlander players to improve their skills.

To register, contact Darren Campbell at 902-302-2235 or dcampbell69ca@yahoo.ca.