Slow down on ‘The Stretch’

ARICHAT: A lower speed limit could soon take shape on a portion of Highway 206 in Petit de Grat, if Richmond County’s municipal councillors are able to get the ears of the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (DTIR).

District 1 councillor James Goyetche’s plea to contact the department regarding the speed limit for a section of highway known locally as “The Stretch” received unanimous approval during last week’s regular monthly council meeting at the Richmond Municipal Building in Arichat.

Goyetche made the request after “quite a few” constituents contacted him with requests to lower the speed limit along this road from 60 kilometers per hour (km/h) to 50 km/h. In addressing the issue at the April 24 council meeting, the veteran councillor noted that vehicular traffic speeds will become a larger issue after the completion of a paving project designed to provide more walking space on either side of the road.

- Advertisement -

“It’s not only for the kids in that area, but we have senior citizens that are going to use the walking pavement once it’s been extended to both sides,” Goyetche predicted.

“’The Stretch’ is a wide-open area, and I think it will be more of a comfort zone for the residents, with the kids and people of middle age and all sorts of seniors in that area.”

Richmond County’s interim Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Maris Freimanis, noted that he has driven this particular portion of Highway 206 himself and has a greater understanding of Goyetche’s concerns as a result.

“I did drive it from one end to the other – it is a well-built-up area, and when the pavement is finished, they’ll be walking on both sides of the roadway,” Freimanis noted.

“I think the [reduced] speed limit is very appropriate for council to consider.”

Richmond Warden Brian Marchand explained that the municipality does not have the power to reduce the speed limit on a portion of provincially-run highway, but can kick-start the process towards achieving this goal by sending a formal request to DTIR.

“We need to make a motion and send a letter to Transportation, and they’ll send their traffic safety group in,” Marchand pointed out.

“The process that we’re doing is OK we don’t have the right to make a motion to reduce the speed limit, but we need to start this process.”