Special guests help diocese celebrate 175th anniversary

ANTIGONISH: The Diocese of Antigonish welcomes two special guests in its celebration to close a year of honouring its 175th anniversary.

The diocese is hosting a Clergy Day on September 13 for the priests and deacons of the diocese, and events on September 14 and 15 are open to everyone.

On September 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Port Hawkesbury, a day-long event (including a hot lunch) will explore sharing faith with peers and the next generation, followed by Mass at 4 p.m. On September 15, starting at 2 p.m, a gathering session will be held at St. Ninian’s, Antigonish to explore “Living the Call,” followed by Mass and a buffet reception.

Dr. Anne Jamieson, Director of Catechesis for the Diocese of Hamilton, Ontario, will be keynote speaker for each of the three days. She brings a wealth of passion, knowledge and genuine warmth to the exploration of questions those living or exploring their faith seek to answer.

Also present at the weekend events will be the Most Rev. Luigi Bonazzi, Apostolic Nuncio to Canada. The Apostolic Nuncio is the representative of Pope Francis in the country. Archbishop Bonazzi will participate in the weekend celebrations and bring personal greetings from Pope Francis to share at the closing Mass on September 15.

On display throughout the weekend will be the 175th anniversary quilt, made up of unique squares from each parish of the diocese. A procession at the beginning of the closing Mass will assemble individuals and symbols into a unique artistic creation representing the cultural mosaic that is the diocese today.

The year-long anniversary celebrations were launched in September 2018 near the Feast of St. Ninian, Patron of the Diocese of Antigonish, on September 16. The Diocese of Antigonish was formed in September 22, 1844 in Arichat.