ANTIGONISH: The Special Olympics Nova Scotia provincial summer games will be held next month, June 16th-18th in Antigonish.  Organizers are looking for volunteers.  If you can help, please fill out the attached volunteer form. Volunteer forms can be found online at:  http://www.specialolympicsns.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Volunteer-Application-Form-2017-Summer-Games-STFX.pdf?x16520

Participating in these games will provide a wealth of experience for those interested in getting involved in the Special Olympics national summer games to be held in Antigonish in the summer of 2018.

