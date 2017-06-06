ANTIGONISH: The Special Olympics Nova Scotia provincial summer games will be held next month, June 16th-18th in Antigonish. Organizers are looking for volunteers. If you can help, please fill out the attached volunteer form. Volunteer forms can be found online at: http://www.specialolympicsns.ca/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Volunteer-Application-Form-2017-Summer-Games-STFX.pdf?x16520

Participating in these games will provide a wealth of experience for those interested in getting involved in the Special Olympics national summer games to be held in Antigonish in the summer of 2018.