HALIFAX: Organizations and municipalities in the Strait area were approved for provincial sport and recreation facility funding.

On August 20, the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage announced the 2019-2020 Recreational Facility Development Grant recipients which include the Town of Antigonish which will receive $54,000 for the All-Wheel Skatepark.

The Strait regional centre for education will be awarded $24,000, all for playground improvements, with St. Mary’s Education Centre, Fanning Education Centre and H.M. MacDonald Elementary each greenlit for $5,000 in funding.

The Arisaig Parish Community Centre Society was approved for $20,000 for outdoor pickle ball courts which were officially opened earlier this month.

Rae Gunn – Highland regional manager in the community sport and recreation division of the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage – explained the grant provides partial funding for projects so municipalities, community groups and others have to chip in to make these projects a reality.

“It’s a fantastic exercise in partnerships and collaboration to create a built-in environment to make it easier for people to choose active, healthy lifestyles,” Gunn noted. “The long-term goal of many of these investments is that if people are choosing to move more each day, that it hopefully will impact their overall health and there is some savings later on. So it is an investment in healthy communities.”

In Cape Breton, the Town of Port Hawkesbury will get a $69,800 grant for an Active Transportation lane, according to Cape Breton regional manager within the division of community sport and recreation within the department, Larry Maxwell

“The Port Hawkesbury one was basically an off-road, active transportation/recreation trail that was running from the community college right into the Civic Centre,” Maxwell explained. “The work that’s happening now with Destination Reeves Street to make… it more conducive to pedestrian foot traffic, cycling that sort of thing, part of the active transportation lane was to provide a corridor that would allow the students to come into the downtown area and to major areas like the Civic Centre and the YMCA.”

Also on the island, the Margaree Highlanders Snowmobile Club will get $90,000 for a new trail groomer to maintain snowmobile trails in the area.

Projects approved for funding are eligible to receive up to one-third of the total capital cost of the project to a maximum of $150,000.

Community groups, municipalities and other not-for-profit organizations are eligible to apply for funding from the Recreational Facility Development Grant program for projects that will develop and improve facilities to increase public participation in sport and physical recreation.

Recreation centres and halls, pools, arenas, athletic fields, parks and playgrounds and trails are examples of things that are eligible for funding under the program.

A list of 2019-20 grant recipients and more information on funding criteria can be found at: https://cch.novascotia.ca/recreation-facility-development.