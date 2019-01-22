Triple hat tricks for Saints

PORT HAWKESBURY: At the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre last Wednesday (January 16) the SAERC Saints skated to a 13-0 win over the Eskasoni Warriors in high school hockey action.

Managing hat tricks were Harrison MacFadyen, Ethan Bona, and Brady White. Popping two goals were Bradley Kersten, and managing singles were Braden Kelly and Jake MacDonald.

Rebels win on Friday

INVERNESS: In Cape Breton West High School Hockey League action from last Friday in Inverness, the Baddeck/Inverness Rebels defeated the SAERC Saints 3-2.

Scoring for the Saints were Brady MacNeil and Andrew MacNeil, while Rebels goal scorers were Dusty Bernard, Josh Bennett and Frankie MacNeil sniping the winner with 7:23 left in the third.

Cabot fall to Fundy Thunder

PORT HAWKESBURY: One of the best offensive teams in the provincial Minor Midget league proved to have a bit too much firepower for the Cabot Highlanders last Saturday. Cabot lost to the Fundy Thunder 6-0 at the Civic Centre.

The Thunder has the second most goals in the league, having popped 77 in 24 games. Last Saturday, they outshot Cabot 51-18. Garrison McNamara was a busy guy, backstopping Cabot.

Islanders lose in overtime

SYDNEY: Lewis Taylor (from Darren Waterman and Neil MacLean) had the lone Islander goal last Wednesday (January 16) in a 2-1 overtime loss against the Cape Breton Tradesmen in Major Midget action.

Brandon Connors faced 33 shots for the Islanders.

Hat trick for Waterman

PORT HOOD: It was a big game for Islander captain Darren Waterman last Sunday, as he connected for all three Islander goals in his team’s game against the Halifax McDonald’s. However, the final was 5-3 for the visitors.

Brandon Connors stopped 23 of 27 shots. Also with a big game for the Cape Breton West Major Midgets was Dylan Chisholm, with a pair of helpers, Neil MacLean, Sam Grant, Dave Matthews, and Brant Timmons, each with assists.

The Islanders next home games are on February 7 and February 10.

Peddle leads Novas on Saturday

ANTIGONISH: A three-goal first period led the Nova Major Bantams to a 4-1 win over the Dartmouth Whalers last Saturday.

Tyler Peddle had two goals, and Liam Trenholm had two helpers. Liam Berthiaume and Cody MacDougall popped two goals each, and singles went to Kevin Walker, Benjamin Kennedy, Brent O’Handley, and Cody Van de Sande.

In net, stopping 22 of 23 shots, was Nova goalie Jack Milner.

Novas edged by Bombers

PORT HAWKESBURY: Jacob Cook (with a goal and assist) and Brent O’Handley (with a goal) led the offense for the Nova Major Bantams last Sunday when hosting the Well Wear Bombers at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

The final was 5-2 for the visitors.

Also playing well for the Novas were Tully Grant and Liam Trenholm, both with an assist. Jeffery Quinn was in net for the Novas and allowed four goals; the Bombers also scored on an empty net.

The Novas have two games next weekend at the Antigonish Arena, hosting the South Shore Lumberjacks (Saturday at 5 p.m.) and ACCEL Physio (Sunday at noon).