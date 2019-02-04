Sports Briefs

Islanders help out Gould

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders will host the Pictou Weeks Midgets tomorrow night (February 7) at 7 p.m. The Islanders will donate their portion of the 50/50 to help a former team member.

Shawn Gould, a former Cape Breton West Islander and Dalbrae Dragon, was diagnosed with Keratoconus – an eye condition where his Corneas are gradually detaching. He requires surgery to stop the progression of this eye disease, which leads to legal blindness.

For those looking to help out, visit the GoFundMe page “Sight for Shawn Gould” at gofundme.com/sight-for-shawn.

Judique Hike

JUDIQUE: This Saturday, February 9, Hike Nova Scotia and International Appalachian Trail – Nova Scotia will host a snowshoe hike beginning at 1 p.m., lasting for between one and two hours.

All are welcome and encouraged to meet in the shack by the outdoor rink at back of the Judique Community Centre. There will be a few snowshoes available upon request. If there’s no snow, the hike will be a regular one.

After the hike, the participants will gather in the shack behind the community centre.

For more information, call 902-625-2899 or email blaise45@hotmail.com.

High school hockey results

PORT HAWKESBURY: On Wednesday of last week, the Inverness/Baddeck Rebels dropped the host SAERC Saints 5-3 in Cape Breton West High School Hockey League action.

Leading the charge for the Rebels was Trent MacNeil with two goals. Managing singles were Michael Cameron, Evan MacIntyre, and Dusty Bernard.

Goal scorers for SAERC were Braden Kelly, Brady White, and Jake MacDonald.

In other high school hockey action, Richmond dropped Dalbrae 7-5 last Thursday.

Upcoming high school hockey

STRAIT AREA: In upcoming Cape Breton West High School Hockey League action this week, SAERC visits Eskasoni (Wednesday, 7 p.m.), Inverness/Baddeck visits the Hurricane (Thursday, 7:30 p.m.), and Eskasoni visits Dalbrae (Friday, 7 p.m.).

Novas to play locally

ANTIGONISH: Tyler Peddle had two goals in the third period for the Nova Major Bantams to force overtime against the Truro Bearcats last Saturday. After a scoreless overtime, the Novas won 3-2 in a shootout.

Tully Grant had a pair of assists in the effort, and Leyton Stewart also had a helper.

Nova Jack Milner was in net.

The Novas also managed a big third period last Sunday when visiting the Bedfrod Barons, as they connected for four unanswered goals in the final eight minutes. However, Bedford hung on for a 5-4 win.

Grant and Peddle scored, as did Liam Berthiaume and Jacob Cook.

Managing assists were Ryan Digout, Rory Wood, Liam Trenholm, and Stewart.

In net was Jeffery Quinn.

This weekend, the Novas host the Rangers at the Antigonish Arena at 1 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the Novas host the Cole Harbour Storm at 12:30 p.m. at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Center.

Islanders to play at home

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West Islanders return to the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood this Thursday, February 7, for a 7 p.m. start against the Pictou Weeks Midget. The Islanders, on Sunday, play their final regular season game against the Cape Breton Tradesmen at 4 p.m. That game is also in Port Hood.

The West are coming off a weekend split that saw them lose to Cole Harbour 3-1 on Saturday and drop the Halifax McDonalds 5-2 on Sunday.

Dave Matthews had the Islander goal on Saturday, with netminder Kenzie MacPhail facing 33 shots.

On Sunday, Matthew Ellis led scoring with two goals, and chipping in singles were Matthew Raike, Dell Welton, and Darren Waterman.

MacPhail was in net once again, facing 35 shots.