Sports news around the Strait area

Pirates win Friday, lose in overtime Saturday

PORT HAWKESBURY: Avery Warner and Olan Spears both popped two goals to aid the Junior Pirates to a 6-3 win over the Antigonish Bulldogs last Friday night at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

The Strait outscored Antigonish 4-2 in the first frame, and there was little looking back after that. The score was 5-2 after 40 minutes, thanks to a second period power play goal from Josh Foster. Randon MacKinnon assisted, and he was responsible for a goal of his own in the first 20 minutes.

The teams traded goals in the third, with Warner (from Bryce Reynolds and Dawson MacLean) scoring as well as Bulldog Giordano Saputo (from Andrew Boyle and Devin MacLaughlin).

MacLaughlin had a three-point night for Antigonish, two goals and an assist. Also managing helpers were Giovanni Akeson and Brian MacDougall. Bulldog goalie Charles Jensen faced 26 shots.

Helping out in the Pirate offensive zone, in addition to the players mentioned above, were Foster, who added an assist along with his second frame goal; Devin Sceles, two assists; and Nicholas MacGillivary, William Stewart, and Christian Papineau, all of whom had a helper. Goalie Matthew Stymest faced 35 shots.

On Saturday night, the Cole Harbour Colts pulled of the comeback of the season to score a 6-5 overtime win at the Pirates’ expense. The Colts scored four unanswered goals in the third to force the extra frame.

The Pirates led 2-0 after the first period, due to Morgan Timmons (from Cody Hinkley and Jordan Moss) and Jackson Beck (Foster and MacKinnon).

The Strait expanded on that lead in the second, with Taylor Pierce (from Warner), Callum Jordan (from MacKinnon and Foster), and Beck (from Hinkley and Pierce) all connecting.

In the third, despite being outshot 14-9, the Colts scored four unanswered goals to tie the game. With 2:29 played in OT, the Colts scored on Peter Kopf to win the game. Kopf faced 44 shots.

This Friday, the Liverpool Privateers (11-6) will be in town for a 7:30 p.m. start.

The Strait is currently sitting third in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Sid Rowe division with a record 7-6-2-1.

Islanders action upcoming

PORT HOOD: This weekend, the Halifax McDonalds will visit the Al MacInnis Sports Centre for a pair of games against the Cape Breton West Islanders.

The games ought to be good ones, as both teams are the cream of the crop on the provincial Major Midget scene. Two points separate first place in the league from third, and the Islanders (14-4) are currently second with Halifax (13-3-0-1) one point behind in third. Dartmouth’s Steele Subaru Major Midgets (14-3-1) lead the Isles by one point.

The puck drops Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at noon.

Saints drop Hurricane

LOUISDALE: Blake Hadley led the SAERC Saints with two goals last Thursday as his crew visited the Richmond Hurricane and managed a 3-2 win.

Brady White also scored for the Saints, and Richmond scoring was handled by Danny McNamara and Bryson Wyre.