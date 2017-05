HALIFAX: As of today, spring weight restrictions will be removed from paved roads in Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, Richmond counties.

Due to the recent heavy rains, spring weight restrictions remain in effect for all gravel roads in the counties listed above.

Updated information is posted on the Web site of the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal: http://novascotia.ca/tran/trucking/springweight.asp.