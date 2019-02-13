SRCE regional executive director focusing on student learning, achievement and success

STRAIT AREA: Paul Landry says since being appointed the acting regional executive director of the Strait regional centre for education (SRCE) last month, it’s provided him with an opportunity to continue to serve and support students, staff and school communities in a new capacity.

“One of the many strengths that we have here in the SRCE is the highly qualified and dedicated staff who work hard each and every day, to support our students and school communities,” he told The Reporter in a phone interview on February 4. “I’m always impressed with the activities and opportunities in and out of the classroom that our staff provide for our students.”

As regional executive director, Landry replaces Ford Rice after it was announced on December 20 that Rice had been appointed interim executive director of the recently formed Public School Administrators Association of Nova Scotia.

“On behalf of the Strait region, I would like to thank Ford Rice for his strong leadership and dedicated service during the past six-and-a-half-years, and wish him all the best in his new position.”

At the regional level, Landry has had the opportunity to serve as coordinator of strategic planning, coordinator of school improvement and special projects, director of programs and student services, and most recently, acting director of operations.

He said the transition to regional executive director has gone very well as he’s familiar with the direction of the regional centre for education.

“As a director, I’ve been involved with the activities of the regional centre but I’m still getting brought up to speed on each of our department’s priorities, but overall it’s gone very well,” Landry said. “Now I’m responsible for the education system as a whole here in the Strait rather than one department, like I was previously working. While this is a new challenge, I’m also very much enjoying the opportunity.”

In his new role, Landry is looking forward to continuing the excellent work underway that is completely focused on student learning, achievement, and success. SRCE’s collective efforts will be focused on the successful implementation of the goals and priorities included in the 2018-19 Educational Business Plan.

The SRCE’s four overarching goals of improving student achievement, strengthening positive, safe and inclusive environments, promoting the stewardship of resources, and promoting excellence in teaching and leadership and their associated priorities will provide a clear framework to support the academic achievement of all students in all schools.

“The business plan focuses on all of our collective efforts on achieving the identified goals and priorities, which of course align with provincial initiatives supported by the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development,” Landry said. “So in order to ensure the successful implementation of the priorities is critical that we have focused attention on translating these priorities into actual concrete actions that will result in meaningful improvements and changes to our students.”

He said their first goal to improve student achievement is the foundation, focus and framework of all their regional centre endeavours and activities. Landry’s leadership skills and commitment to student achievement and success is reflected in his student-centered approach and focus on meeting the needs of all students.

“In this new role, I look forward to continue the excellent work that is completely focused on students learning, achievement, and success.”