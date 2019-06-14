SRCE staff honoured at Celebrating Service Banquet

PORT HAWKESBURY: On Saturday, June 1, the Strait regional centre for education said thank you to 41 members of staff (27 of whom were in attendance) during Celebrating Service 2019, the 19th annual retirement banquet to recognize the service and commitment of employees.

“You have all had a tremendous impact on the lives of our students. Your commitment and leadership has played an important role in our students’ achievement and success. Your devotion to our students, your colleagues, our school communities, and to the public education system in the Strait Region as a whole has made a meaningful difference in our students’ lives, now and well into their future. Tonight is a time for celebration and it is my distinct pleasure, to thank our 2019 honourees, on behalf of the Strait regional centre for education, for the contribution you have made to education throughout your careers,” said Paul Landry, regional executive director of education.

Celebrating Service 2019 celebrates the contributions and leadership of a very special group of people. The honourees of 2019 are people who have made a difference in the lives of our students and our communities. Friends, colleagues, and family congratulate them on their accomplishments and express gratitude for a job well-done.

The honourees of 2019 are: Pat Batherson, Electrician, Mulgrave Operations Centre; Jenny Beaton, Library Technician, St. Andrews Consolidated School; Lou Bona, Manager of Facilities Maintenance, Operations Department; Judy Boucher, Secretary, SAERC; Effie Boutilier, Teacher, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School; Raymond Byard, Head Janitor, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy; Anita Cameron, Manager of Labour Relations, Human Resources Department; Joan Conrad, Teacher, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School; Cathy DeCoste-Couture, Reading Recovery Teacher Leader, Programs and Student Services Department; Florence DeGruchy, Teacher, Antigonish Education Centre; Jane Dorey, Teacher, Richmond Education Centre/Academy; Anna Ferguson, Bus and Lunch Supervisor, East Richmond Education Centre; Lucy Fraser, Manager of Human Resources and Employee Data, Human Resources Department; Debbie Hadley, Teacher, Tamarac Education Centre; Betsy Jardine, Teacher, Whycocomagh Education Centre; Jean Jordan-Robichaud, Teacher Assistant, St. Mary’s Education Centre/Academy; Donna Lameman, Teacher, East Richmond Education Centre and Richmond Education Centre/Academy; Linda LeBlanc, Teacher, H.M. MacDonald Elementary School; Adeline MacDonald, Secretary, SAERC; Barbara MacDonald, Teacher Assistant, Dalbrae Academy; Greg MacDonald, Teacher, Antigonish Education Centre; Janette MacKean, Bus Driver, Antigonish area; Theresa MacKinnon, Janitor, SAERC; Toni MacLean, Custodian, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School; Patrick (Pat) MacLean, Bus Driver, Pleasant Bay School; Ruth MacPherson, Teacher, SAERC; Lavonah Madden, Teacher, H.M. MacDonald Elementary School; Douglas Martell, Teacher, Richmond Education Centre/Academy; Richie Mullins, Bus Driver, Inverness area; Margie Pace, Teacher, Tamarac Education Centre; Elaine Pettipas, Teacher Assistant, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School; Mark Pettipas, Coordinator of Science/Family of Schools Coordinator/Nova Scotia Virtual School Contact, Programs and Student Services Department; Terry Purcell, Secretary, Antigonish Education Centre; Brad Puskas, Teacher, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School; Yvonne Quik, Teacher, Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School; Marcia Samson, Teacher, East Richmond Education Centre; Terry Samson, Bus Driver, Richmond area; Sandra Sutherland, Secretary, Bayview Education Centre; Marilyn Talbot, Teacher Assistant, SAERC; Helen Whalen, Teacher, Richmond Education Centre/Academy; and Ann Whalley, Principal, Dalbrae Academy.