SRSB to keep Antigonish-area schools open

PORT HAWKESBURY: An eruption of cheers and applause filled the SAERC Auditorium last week, as the Strait regional school board ended a fractious school review by voting to continue operating all five schools in the Dr. John High Gillis Regional High School feeder system.

Board members voted unanimously for a motion that will see the SRSB file a formal request to Education Minister Karen Casey to have the provincial government purchase the feeder system’s only P3 school, Antigonish Education Centre (AEC), so the board can maintain the Antigonish building for its purposes following the expiry of AEC’s P3 lease in 2021.

Minutes later, the board voted 10-2 against a motion that would have seen Maryvale-based H.M. MacDonald School (HMM) closed as of June 30. Board chair Francine Boudreau and East Guysborough representative Rosalee Parker registered the only votes in favour of the motion, with their votes coming after seven other board members had already delivered enough opposing votes to ensure the HMM scenario’s defeat, triggering applause from the estimated 125 people attending the special board meeting on April 26.

The SRSB’s African-Nova Scotian representative, Joanne Reddick, attempted to amend the HMM motion to postpone the Maryvale school’s closure to June 30, 2019, and board vice-chair Jamie Samson went a step further, proposing a further extension of the closure deadline to June 30, 2021. Both attempted amendments failed to receive board support, leading Reddick to announce that she would not support the HMM school closure plan that first arose in a draft motion at the previous week’s working committee meeting.

“With a clear conscience, Madam Chair and board colleagues, I cannot support this motion as it stands to close this school in a matter of two months, with a week’s notice,” Reddick insisted, drawing boisterous applause from the audience.

Three other board members – Samson, Barbara Quirk and George Kehoe – told the meeting that they did not wish to close schools to accommodate a provincial education funding formula that they described as outdated and inappropriate.

“School boards are at the mercy of the province to determine our funding, with funding based on a formula that is so complex and needlessly dated that it fails to address the needs, if it ever did, of our school system in this board,” Samson declared.

“I am not willing to close any more schools to try to squeeze our system into a funding model that I feel fails our students.”

Kehoe, who returned to the SRSB last fall after a four-year absence, also announced that he was “no longer going to vote to close a school” and urged Antigonish-area residents that have fought over the past two months to keep the feeder system at the status-quo to refocus their energies on changing the provincial funding formula.

“There were a number of speakers [during the meeting’s 10 oral presentations] who reminded us that we should think of the people who elected us when we vote tonight,” Kehoe commented.

“Well, you know what? I’m voting against this motion, and I’m hoping that, in the long run, it will help the people that elected me. And I’m hoping that, collectively, that we can get that funding formula changed, because that’s the only way that it’s going to help the people that elected me.”

The motions presented at last week’s special board meeting were contrary to the official majority recommendation of the feeder system’s School Options Committee (SOC), which had recommended the closure of AEC, the reconfiguration of SAJS, SACS and HMM as Grades Primary-to-6 schools, and the use of Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School to house the area’s junior and senior high students.

The co-author of a SOC minority report that pushed for the status-quo, John Blackwell, called last Wednesday’s events “a huge victory for our children, our community and our future” and thanked the board members for what he described as their “wise and responsible” decisions.

“The public has not only overwhelmingly united in support of our schools, but has also come to a deeper understanding of the current education crisis in Nova Scotia,” Blackwell suggested.

“During the provincial election [campaign], we must all pressure politicians to replace the outdated education funding formula, which no longer serves the needs of our students, schools and communities.”

The board now turns its attention to the school review process concerning the Dalbrae Academy feeder system, which is expected to come to a final vote before the end of May. The SOC investigating this three-school system presented its final report to the SRSB one week ago, nearly a week after announcing at its final public forum that the committee had narrowed its options to a status-quo scenario for Mabou-based Dalbrae Academy, Port Hood’s Bayview Education Centre (BEC) and Whycocomagh Education Centre (WEC).